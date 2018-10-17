Dr. Brian Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Jones, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cedar Hill, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Locations
Methodist Family Health Center - Cedar Hill950 E Belt Line Rd Ste 150, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Directions (972) 291-7863
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has always had difficulties with her asthma. Dr.Jones has been a life saver. He has gotten her asthma under control and keep it there! If your young child has asthma, he is the doctor to seek!!!!!
About Dr. Brian Jones, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1225002298
Education & Certifications
- St Paul Med Center
- Methodist Hospital Of Dallas Surgery Residencey
- Texas Technical University
- Southwest Texas State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.