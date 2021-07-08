Dr. Brian Joondeph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joondeph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Joondeph, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.
Centura Business Park1615 Foxtrail Dr Ste 100, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (303) 261-1600
East Denver (Lowry) - Lowry Medical Center8101 E Lowry Blvd Ste 210, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Englewood850 Englewood Pkwy Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Lafayette - West Medical Building1050 W South Boulder Rd Ste 2100, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Clinical Research Department255 S Routt St Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Parker - Lincoln Medical Center11960 Lioness Way Ste 290, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Emergency visit for torn retina, Dr. Joondeph’s office got me in less than two hours from regular eye Dr. He’s a very nice physician and repaired my retina with laser surgery. Excellent office & staff!
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute|University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Cook Co Hosp|Cook County Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
