Dr. Brian Joseph, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (18)
Map Pin Small Winter Park, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Joseph, MD

Dr. Brian Joseph, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Joseph works at Park Avenue Plastic Surgery & Spa in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joseph's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Park Avenue Plastic Surgery & Spa
    340 N Wymore Rd, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 673-3223
  2. 2
    Orlando Aesthetic Institute
    120 E Par St, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 673-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail

Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 27, 2016
    5 days post op Vaser lipo- Dr Joseph is a surgical artist and I can't rave enough about him. He took his time with me in the surgical center to ensure my concerns were addressed. His team both at the surgical center & his personal office were all super kind and made me feel at ease from beginning to end.Dr Joseph pays extreme attention to your needs & wants. I love that the investment includes everything you'll need to get the best optimal results with no hidden costs!!
    Terra in Winter park,Fl — Jan 27, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Brian Joseph, MD
    About Dr. Brian Joseph, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205843836
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baker Gordon and Stuzin Cosmetic Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

