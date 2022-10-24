Dr. Brian Jurbala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jurbala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Jurbala, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Jurbala, MD
Dr. Brian Jurbala, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Pittsburgh Department Of Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
Dr. Jurbala works at
Dr. Jurbala's Office Locations
Winter Haven Hospital Inc200 Avenue F NE, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 293-1121
Highland Center for Orthopaedics3317 US Highway 98 S Ste 9, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 709-8777
Hospital Affiliations
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am grateful I found Carpal Tunnel Express, Dr. Jurbala and his team. I did both hands at the same time and feels great. Normal recovery and I have been able to do all my normal activities with minimal issues. Dr. Jurbala was very patient and professional and help me go through my fear to local anesthesia and anxiety. Surgery is super quick but the complete procedure can take hours that is normal. It’s an elective surgery so be patient is like any other elective surgery. The doctor and the team will give you all the attention you need just be patient. The recovery is super quick and the surgery is worth it. I totally recommend Dr. Jurbala and his team. Stop suffering from Carpal Tunnel and call them. Just FYI If you decide to do both hand at the same time take someone with you who can drive you home. Thank you Dr. Jurbala and team!
About Dr. Brian Jurbala, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1669468096
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Department Of Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
- Orlando Regional Medical Center Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University
- Hand Surgery, Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jurbala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jurbala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jurbala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Jurbala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jurbala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jurbala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jurbala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.