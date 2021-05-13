Dr. Brian Juriga, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juriga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Juriga, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Juriga, DO
Dr. Brian Juriga, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.
Dr. Juriga's Office Locations
Lake Health Sports Medicine8655 Market St, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 833-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Juriga and his entire team. They are kind, caring and so friendly. It is a completely different experience from the large hospital systems where you feel like a number and there is no continuity in your care. He listened and handled every aspect of my situation not just my back problems. His team went above and beyond for me and I am just so thankful. I actually drive 40 minutes just to see them and I live by the "major" Cleveland hospital systems.
About Dr. Brian Juriga, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1245290204
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
- Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Juriga has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juriga accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juriga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Juriga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juriga.
