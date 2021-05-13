See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Mentor, OH
Dr. Brian Juriga, DO

Sports Medicine
4.7 (17)
Map Pin Small Mentor, OH
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Juriga, DO

Dr. Brian Juriga, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.

Dr. Juriga works at Lake Health Sports Medicine in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Juriga's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Health Sports Medicine
    8655 Market St, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 833-2010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • West Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Brian Juriga, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245290204
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Juriga, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juriga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Juriga has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Juriga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Juriga works at Lake Health Sports Medicine in Mentor, OH. View the full address on Dr. Juriga’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Juriga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juriga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juriga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juriga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

