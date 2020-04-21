Overview of Dr. Brian Kahan, DO

Dr. Brian Kahan, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They completed their residency with St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny



Dr. Kahan works at The Kahan Center in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.