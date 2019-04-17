Dr. Brian Kann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kann, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Kann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital.
Locations
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4060
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic Surgeon in his area of specialty. His follow up care is excellent. I am his patient.
About Dr. Brian Kann, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Umdnj-Rwjms
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kann has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Colectomy, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy and Anal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kann.
