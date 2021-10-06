See All Gastroenterologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Brian Karp, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (6)
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brian Karp, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Karp works at Jefferson GI Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Jefferson GI Associates
    1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148
  2
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enteritis
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Enteritis
Abdominal Pain
Constipation

Enteritis
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Diarrhea
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Anemia
Food Allergy
Hepatitis C
Reflux Esophagitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Function Test
Malnutrition
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Enteritis
Wireless pH Testing
All Types of Food Poisoning
Celiac Disease
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysentery
E. coli Food Poisoning
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Poisoning
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Hepatitis A
Ileus
Ischemic Colitis
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Manometry
Meckel's Diverticulum
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomal Ulcer
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 06, 2021
    Dr. Karp listened to my concerns and provided a thorough exam with a knowledgeable and empathetic attitude. I felt comfortable during the physical exam, as he was easy to talk to, and answered questions without the feeling of being rushed. Most of the staff were very nice and respectful as well. I would recommend Dr Karp should a family member or friend be in need of a g.i . specialist.
    M.Tenuto — Oct 06, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Karp, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1073657409
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karp works at Jefferson GI Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Karp’s profile.

    Dr. Karp has seen patients for Enteritis, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Karp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

