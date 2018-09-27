Dr. Brian Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Katz, MD
Dr. Brian Katz, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Skin and Cancer Associates Llp4308 Alton Rd Ste 510, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-7414
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Brian Katz, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013951755
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, Nj
- Tel Aviv University
- University of Michigan
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katz speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
