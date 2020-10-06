Dr. Brian Kaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kaye, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Kaye, MD
Dr. Brian Kaye, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orinda, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Eden Medical Center.
Dr. Kaye works at
Dr. Kaye's Office Locations
Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation12 Camino Encinas, Orinda, CA 94563 Directions (510) 204-8120
Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation2999 Regent St Ste 301, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 204-8120
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Eden Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It's been a long time coming to get this appointment. Dr. Kaye was very kind and understanding during my appointment, and provided an excellent recommendation.
About Dr. Brian Kaye, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1679689061
Education & Certifications
- Santa Clara Vly Med/Stanford
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
