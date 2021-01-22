Dr. Brian Keegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Keegan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Keegan, MD is a Dermatologist in Monroe, NJ. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Keegan works at
Locations
-
1
Princeton Dermatology in Monroe5 Centre Dr, Monroe, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 655-4544Monday7:30am - 3:00pmTuesday7:30am - 3:00pmWednesday8:30am - 3:00pmThursday7:30am - 3:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Keegan was amazing!! So friendly. He was gentle and made me feel comfortable!! Thanks doc!!
About Dr. Brian Keegan, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1053516351
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keegan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keegan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keegan works at
Dr. Keegan speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Keegan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keegan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.