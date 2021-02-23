Overview

Dr. Brian Keel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Keel works at RIVERSIDE INPATIENT INTERNAL MEDICINE in Newport News, VA with other offices in Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.