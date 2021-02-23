See All Ophthalmologists in Newport News, VA
Dr. Brian Keel, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brian Keel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Keel works at RIVERSIDE INPATIENT INTERNAL MEDICINE in Newport News, VA with other offices in Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Regional Medical Center
    500 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 399-8040
  2. 2
    Hampton Roads Eye Associates
    850 Enterprise Pkwy # 400, Hampton, VA 23666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 838-4500
  3. 3
    11800 Rock Landing Dr # 204, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 643-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicaid
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Brian Keel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720065394
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med University Of South Carolina
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bowman Gray School of Medicine|Medical University of South Carolina
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Keel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keel has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Keel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

