Dr. Brian Keel, MD
Dr. Brian Keel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Riverside Regional Medical Center500 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (252) 399-8040
Hampton Roads Eye Associates850 Enterprise Pkwy # 400, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 838-4500
- 3 11800 Rock Landing Dr # 204, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 643-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Outstanding!!! Definitely saved my sight!
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Med University Of South Carolina
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine|Medical University of South Carolina
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Keel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keel has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Keel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keel.
