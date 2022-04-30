Dr. Brian Kelley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kelley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Kelley, DO
Dr. Brian Kelley, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.
Dr. Kelley's Office Locations
University of Kansas Medical Center GAS3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-6200Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Center for Orthopaedics1747 Imperial Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 310-3670Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When I went to see Dr Kelley, I couldn’t hardly sit, stand, or walk very much and was having numbness. Dr Kelley diagnosed me and helped me get my surgery. He explained everything and did not rush me through to hurry and get to another patient. He answered all questions clearly. He is a very good doctor.
About Dr. Brian Kelley, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Neurosurgery
