Overview of Dr. Brian Kelly, MD

Dr. Brian Kelly, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital and Middlesex Hospital.



Dr. Kelly works at HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - JFK in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atherosclerosis and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.