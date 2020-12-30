Overview of Dr. Brian Kern, MD

Dr. Brian Kern, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY.



Dr. Kern works at The Orthopaedic Institute in Paducah, KY with other offices in Metropolis, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.