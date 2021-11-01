Dr. Brian Kerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kerr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Kerr, MD
Dr. Brian Kerr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerr's Office Locations
4340 Newberry Rd Ste 301, Gainesville, FL 32607
(352) 423-7807
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kerr, Is one the best doctors I have ever had in my 49 years. He really listens to you, he explains what your options are in a way that shows he cares. I started to see him after a stroke I had at 40 in 2013 as I had some ENT issues. I had many chronic ailments. He went over everything with us to where I had ended up having my tonsils removed & the deviated septum fixed when I was 45 as I had been dealing with chronic issues. That helped me greatly. It was wonderful to not be sick all of the time. I now have a lump in my neck that has been growing. My primary had sent me first for an MRI then a ultrasound, I was refereed to Dr Kerr as the ultrasound showed a significant growth. He checked my throat, nose and ears to see if I had anything else going on. I am now seeing a dermatologist at Accent for Skin Cancer and Dr. Kerr is the one who looked at this spot and was concerned. He took a biopsy to give his colleague and it was cancer. So thank you Dr Kerr. You are an exemplary DR
About Dr. Brian Kerr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1376587717
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerr has seen patients for Vertigo, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.