Overview of Dr. Brian Kerr, MD

Dr. Brian Kerr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kerr works at Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center in Traverse City, MI with other offices in Charlevoix, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Arthroscopy, Meniscus Surgery and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.