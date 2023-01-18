Dr. Brian Kerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kerr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Kerr, MD
Dr. Brian Kerr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kerr works at
Dr. Kerr's Office Locations
Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center4045 W Royal Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0900
Charlevoix Hospital14700 Lake Shore Dr, Charlevoix, MI 49720 Directions (231) 547-4024
Hospital Affiliations
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen for my knee and was excited to be there and prepared for some discomfort or pain during the exam but not for the cortisone shot- I was told it would be like a flu shot so I was prepared for that but NOT the beyond extreme amount of pain the actual shot/injection. It was right in the area of the knee pain so I am sure that was perfect but it would have been great to know that it was actually going to hurt like that and then if it didn’t hurt bad then super but that was BEYOND miserable (I even swore and thought I was going to pass out) I was sick all night from that. The next day it was better than before but could still feel where the shot was. I believe he acted in my best interest and I will continue treatment but I would have liked to have the heads up on the potential pain of the injection. I am looking forward to moving forward with my treatment plan as I believe they can get me back to my normal routine of being active!
About Dr. Brian Kerr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1407940190
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
