Dr. Brian Killian, DPM

Podiatry
Overview of Dr. Brian Killian, DPM

Dr. Brian Killian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Matthews, NC. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Killian works at Matthews Foot Care in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Killian's Office Locations

    534 W John St Ste 100, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 847-9788

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 26, 2022
    Just thinking back, it's hard to believe that it's been close to 15 years since Dr. Brian fixed my bunions. It's a tough surgery, don't get me wrong, but having Dr Brian lead the way made the process so much easier. He's fantastic, cares about his patients, but also loves what he does, and it shows, as he called several hours after the surgery to check on me. I sent my MIL in her latter years, and he was so generous and understanding, as she had Alzheimer's and was a challenging patient. Today, and for the last 15 years, my feet don't ache. It's a blessing. If I had to, would do the surgery again in a heartbeat, as long as I had Dr Brian at the helm.
    About Dr. Brian Killian, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1417942137
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Killian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Killian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Killian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Killian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Killian works at Matthews Foot Care in Matthews, NC. View the full address on Dr. Killian’s profile.

    Dr. Killian has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Killian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Killian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Killian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Killian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Killian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

