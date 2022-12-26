Dr. Brian Killian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Killian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Killian, DPM
Overview of Dr. Brian Killian, DPM
Dr. Brian Killian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Matthews, NC. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Killian works at
Dr. Killian's Office Locations
Matthews Foot Care Lincoln Foot Care Waxhaw Foot Care Dr Kevin L. Killi534 W John St Ste 100, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 847-9788
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just thinking back, it's hard to believe that it's been close to 15 years since Dr. Brian fixed my bunions. It's a tough surgery, don't get me wrong, but having Dr Brian lead the way made the process so much easier. He's fantastic, cares about his patients, but also loves what he does, and it shows, as he called several hours after the surgery to check on me. I sent my MIL in her latter years, and he was so generous and understanding, as she had Alzheimer's and was a challenging patient. Today, and for the last 15 years, my feet don't ache. It's a blessing. If I had to, would do the surgery again in a heartbeat, as long as I had Dr Brian at the helm.
About Dr. Brian Killian, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1417942137
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Killian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Killian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Killian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Killian has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Killian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Killian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Killian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Killian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Killian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.