Dr. Brian Kim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kim, DO
Overview of Dr. Brian Kim, DO
Dr. Brian Kim, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Germantown, MD. They completed their fellowship with Buffalo Spine And Sports Med
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Brian Y. Kim D.o. P.A.13217 Executive Park Ter, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 916-2600Tuesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday11:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Dr Kim is a brilliant diagnostician and a wonderful caring doctor. He can read and interpret various imaging scans and lab results. He was able to figure out the root cause of my chronic hip and neck tendinopathy.
About Dr. Brian Kim, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Korean
- 1033111950
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo Spine And Sports Med
- Grad Hospital University Penn
- Ingham Med Center Mich St University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.