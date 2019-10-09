See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Germantown, MD
Dr. Brian Kim, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.1 (35)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brian Kim, DO

Dr. Brian Kim, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Germantown, MD. They completed their fellowship with Buffalo Spine And Sports Med

Dr. Kim works at Washington Spine & Sports Medicine in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brian Y. Kim D.o. P.A.
    13217 Executive Park Ter, Germantown, MD 20874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 916-2600
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 09, 2019
    Dr Kim is a brilliant diagnostician and a wonderful caring doctor. He can read and interpret various imaging scans and lab results. He was able to figure out the root cause of my chronic hip and neck tendinopathy.
    Oct 09, 2019
    About Dr. Brian Kim, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English, Korean
    • 1033111950
    Education & Certifications

    • Buffalo Spine And Sports Med
    • Grad Hospital University Penn
    • Ingham Med Center Mich St University
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Kim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Washington Spine & Sports Medicine in Germantown, MD. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

