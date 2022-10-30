Dr. Brian Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Kim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Rush University Diabetes Center1725 W Harrison St Ste 250, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6163Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have appreciated Dr. Kim's care over the last 2+ years. He has been thorough, informative and very responsive. He is one of my favorite doctors.
About Dr. Brian Kim, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Bidmc
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Cancer and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
