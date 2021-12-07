Overview

Dr. Brian King, MD is a Dermatologist in Vestavia Hls, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. King works at Surgical Dermatology Group in Vestavia Hls, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL, Oxford, AL and Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.