Dr. Brian King, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Dr. King's Office Locations
Connecticut Vascular & Thoracic Surgical Associate501 Kings Hwy E Ste 112, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 382-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Griffin Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. King is fantastic. Very well mannered, very professional. Repaired my AAA back 2013. He’s one of the best in his field.
About Dr. Brian King, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1841493913
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Medical College Virginia Hospitals
