Overview of Dr. Brian King, MD

Dr. Brian King, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division



Dr. King works at Connecticut Vascular & Thoracic Surgical Associates PC in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atherosclerosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.