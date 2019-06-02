Dr. Brian Kirschner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirschner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kirschner, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Kirschner, MD
Dr. Brian Kirschner, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kirschner's Office Locations
- 1 32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 40, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 358-2310
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirschner?
I saw Dr.Kirschner on a consult following numerous tests ordered by my primary physician. He took a detailed history, asked lots of questions, reviewed my tests, examined me and summarized his findings.
About Dr. Brian Kirschner, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1205872058
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirschner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirschner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirschner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirschner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirschner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirschner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirschner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.