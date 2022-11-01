Dr. Brian Kirsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kirsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Kirsh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 12000 McCracken Rd Ste 450, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (216) 584-7233
Capital Digestive Care - Chevy Chase5550 Friendship Blvd Ste T90, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (240) 737-0085
Metropolitan Gastroenterology DC2021 K St NW Ste 500, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (240) 737-0085
Cleveland Clinic Independence Family He5001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 986-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kirsh is a very methodical, thorough and caring doctor. He explains things well. It is very unusual to find a doctor today who takes time with his patients and listens carefully to their concerns.
About Dr. Brian Kirsh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
