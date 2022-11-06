See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Brian Kirshon, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.9 (35)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Brian Kirshon, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Witwatersrand S Africa and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Kirshon works at Houston Perinatal Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Perinatal Associates
    7900 Fannin St Ste 2600, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3670
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



C-Section Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 06, 2022
    I was 41 and had IVF when I was scheduled by my obgyn to meet with Dr. Kirshon. At first I was confused by his quiet demeanor but then I realized very quickly that he is a very learned science-type person (who is also from another country) and I was very comforted by his knowledge and expertise. He listened, asked questions and generally I felt better understood and more comforted by Dr. K than my own delivery dr. In fact, I almost switched to have Dr. K deliver my baby but stalled in the decision because I would have had to deliver 2 hrs from home. After he examined me the first time he stated he would be willing to do a VBAC for me. That alone... wow. He was patient and matter of fact and probably the best Dr. I had during all of my pregnancies. If you want someone who will not force a c-section on you and try to railroad you into decisions on your birth-day seek him out. I am pregnant again at 43 and travelling now from New Mexico back to Houston to have him scan me.
    Jenifer Head — Nov 06, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Kirshon, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679574115
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Johannesburg Hospital S Africa
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Witwatersrand S Africa
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Kirshon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirshon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirshon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirshon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirshon works at Houston Perinatal Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kirshon’s profile.

    Dr. Kirshon has seen patients for C-Section and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirshon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirshon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirshon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirshon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirshon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

