Overview of Dr. Brian Kissel, DPM

Dr. Brian Kissel, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Berkley, MI. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University and Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Kissel works at Northpointe Foot & Ankle in Berkley, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.