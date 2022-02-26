Dr. Brian Klatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Klatt, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Klatt, MD
Dr. Brian Klatt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center, Upmc East, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Klatt's Office Locations
Upmc Department of Orthopaedic Surgery Suite 12001300 Oxford Dr Ste 1200, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 687-3900
Pittsburgh Office5200 Centre Ave Ste 415, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 802-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center
- Upmc East
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I had total knee replacement surgery in December, 2021. Everything has gone extremely well. Dr. Klatt explains things clearly and simply and has time for my questions. His physician assistant and office staff are very efficient and helpful. I couldn't be more pleased with the outcome of the surgery and the support. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Brian Klatt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1598878357
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Klatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klatt accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klatt has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Klatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klatt.
