Overview of Dr. Brian Klatt, MD

Dr. Brian Klatt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center, Upmc East, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Klatt works at Upmc Department of Orthopaedic Surgery Suite 1200 in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.