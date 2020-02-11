See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Brian Klausner, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (7)
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Klausner, MD

Dr. Brian Klausner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Klausner works at WakeMed Physician Practices - Primary Care, Raleigh, NC in Raleigh, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klausner's Office Locations

    WakeMed WPP Primary Care DTR
    150 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC 27601 (919) 834-5299
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Hypoglycemia
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Hypoglycemia
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain
Hypoglycemia
Chronic Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 11, 2020
    I have seen Dr Klausner for over four years and would not consider seeing anyone else. He is very compassionate, reviews every condition that concerns you, and no problem is too small for him to address. I trust him completely to take care of me.
    — Feb 11, 2020
    About Dr. Brian Klausner, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548450638
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Klausner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klausner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klausner works at WakeMed Physician Practices - Primary Care, Raleigh, NC in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Klausner’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Klausner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klausner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klausner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klausner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

