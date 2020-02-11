Dr. Klausner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Klausner, MD
Dr. Brian Klausner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
WakeMed WPP Primary Care DTR150 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC 27601 Directions (919) 834-5299Monday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Klausner for over four years and would not consider seeing anyone else. He is very compassionate, reviews every condition that concerns you, and no problem is too small for him to address. I trust him completely to take care of me.
About Dr. Brian Klausner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klausner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klausner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Klausner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klausner.
