Overview of Dr. Brian Kleiber, MD

Dr. Brian Kleiber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center, Bothwell Regional Health Center, Capital Region Medical Center and University Of Missouri Health Care.



Dr. Kleiber works at Columbia Orthopaedic Group in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.