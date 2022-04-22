Dr. Brian Klika, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klika is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Klika, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Klika, MD
Dr. Brian Klika, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School (Rosalind Franklin University) and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County.
Dr. Klika's Office Locations
Aurora BayCare Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Centetr1160 Kepler Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-5555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Aurora BayCare Health Center in Kaukauna1500 Arbor Way, Freedom, WI 54130 Directions (920) 288-5555
Baycare Clinic Llp501 N 10th St, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Directions (920) 682-6376
Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic-Kaukauna2700 Crooks Ave, Kaukauna, WI 54130 Directions (920) 288-5555
Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic - Ridge Road2353 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 288-5555
BayCare Clinic Lakeside Campus - Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic1111 Bayshore Dr, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Directions (920) 682-6376
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent pre-surgery appointment; carpal tunnel surgery; and follow-up appointments. Kind and caring doctor.
About Dr. Brian Klika, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1881823599
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine
- Chicago Medical School (Rosalind Franklin University)
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klika has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klika accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klika has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klika on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Klika. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klika.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klika, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klika appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.