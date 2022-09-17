See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bingham Farms, MI
Dr. Brian Kolender, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brian Kolender, MD

Dr. Brian Kolender, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C

Dr. Kolender works at MDVIP - Bingham Farms, Michigan in Bingham Farms, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kolender's Office Locations

    MDVIP - Bingham Farms, Michigan
    31500 Telegraph Rd Ste 130, Bingham Farms, MI 48025
(248) 737-0091

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 17, 2022
    Dr. Kolender was my physician both before and after he went to a concierge practice (so he could spend even more time with each patient). He was extremely attentive and caring about his patients and spent more time with me per visit than any other doctor or specialist I’ve had and seems to do more research than the vast majority of other MDs about maladies including COVID, etc. If you want to find out more about him, his practice or just get some medical advice he also hosts a radio information / call-in program on 760am (WJR). Highly recommend!
    Steve — Sep 17, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Kolender, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English
    1417931015
    Education & Certifications

    Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Brian Kolender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kolender has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kolender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kolender works at MDVIP - Bingham Farms, Michigan in Bingham Farms, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kolender’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolender.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

