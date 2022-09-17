Dr. Brian Kolender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kolender, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Kolender, MD
Dr. Brian Kolender, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C
Dr. Kolender works at
Dr. Kolender's Office Locations
MDVIP - Bingham Farms, Michigan31500 Telegraph Rd Ste 130, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 737-0091
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kolender was my physician both before and after he went to a concierge practice (so he could spend even more time with each patient). He was extremely attentive and caring about his patients and spent more time with me per visit than any other doctor or specialist I’ve had and seems to do more research than the vast majority of other MDs about maladies including COVID, etc. If you want to find out more about him, his practice or just get some medical advice he also hosts a radio information / call-in program on 760am (WJR). Highly recommend!
About Dr. Brian Kolender, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1417931015
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolender has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.