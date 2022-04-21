Dr. Brian Koller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Koller, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Koller, MD
Dr. Brian Koller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Koller works at
Dr. Koller's Office Locations
Park Nicollet Clinic-st Louis Park3800 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3307
- 2 12400 Portland Ave Ste 160, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (612) 882-0919
Minnesota Allergy and Asthma Consultants Pllc675 E Nicollet Blvd Ste 250, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 993-3307
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Koller is the best prescriber I have ever had. I hope he never retires.
About Dr. Brian Koller, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1043295223
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Koller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koller.
