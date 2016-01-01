Overview of Dr. Brian Kopell, MD

Dr. Brian Kopell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Kopell works at Mount Sinai West in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery and Neurostimulator Implantation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.