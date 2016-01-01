See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Brian Kopell, MD

Neurosurgery
3.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Kopell, MD

Dr. Brian Kopell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Kopell works at Mount Sinai West in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery and Neurostimulator Implantation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kopell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai West
    1000 10th Ave Fl 10-C10, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Surgery
Neurostimulator Implantation
Deep Brain Stimulation
Brain Surgery
Neurostimulator Implantation
Deep Brain Stimulation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Brian Kopell, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1568413300
    Education & Certifications

    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    • New York University Medical Center
    • New York University Medical Center
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Kopell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kopell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kopell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kopell has seen patients for Brain Surgery and Neurostimulator Implantation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

