Dr. Brian Kopell, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Kopell, MD
Dr. Brian Kopell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Kopell works at
Dr. Kopell's Office Locations
Mount Sinai West1000 10th Ave Fl 10-C10, New York, NY 10019 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Kopell, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1568413300
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
