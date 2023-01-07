Overview

Dr. Brian Kopitzki, DO is a Dermatologist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Kopitzki works at Clarkston Dermatology in Clarkston, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI and Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.