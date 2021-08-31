Dr. Brian Korte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Korte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Korte, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Plant City, FL. They completed their fellowship with BAYFRONT MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Korte works at
Locations
WellMed At Plant City Family Pr507 W Alexander St, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 754-3504
Hospital Affiliations
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Korte as does the rest of my family. We have been going to him for more than 8 years. And my children have followed. He has always been very knowledgeable, understanding and caring. He is blunt and to the point. But that is what we like about him and yet he still cares. If our insurance did not except him as a doctor on their list we would pay full cost to see him. That is how much we respect him as a great Doctor.
About Dr. Brian Korte, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAYFRONT MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Korte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.