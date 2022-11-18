Dr. Brian Krenzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krenzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Krenzel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Krenzel, MD
Dr. Brian Krenzel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center, Frye Regional Medical Center and Iredell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Krenzel works at
Dr. Krenzel's Office Locations
-
1
Hickory Orthopaedic Center214 18th St SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 322-5172
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
- Iredell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krenzel?
Dr. Krenzel was kind, knowledgeable and very professional. He explained my issues to me and what needed to be done. I am very appreciative of his personal approach and the recommendations that he gave me. I will recommend him to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Brian Krenzel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1306030739
Education & Certifications
- Joint Replacement Surgeons Of Indiana
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krenzel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krenzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krenzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krenzel works at
Dr. Krenzel has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krenzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Krenzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krenzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krenzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krenzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.