Overview of Dr. Brian Krenzel, MD

Dr. Brian Krenzel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center, Frye Regional Medical Center and Iredell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Krenzel works at Hickory Orthopaedic Center, PA in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.