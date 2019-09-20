See All Plastic Surgeons in Medford, OR
Dr. Brian Kreul, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (24)
Map Pin Small Medford, OR
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Kreul, MD

Dr. Brian Kreul, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kreul works at Brian Kreul, MD in Medford, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kreul's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brian Kreul
    3200 Hillcrest Park Dr, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 773-6700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 20, 2019
    Dr. Kreul and his staff were amazing!! From consultation through surgery and postop. His bedside manner is great. I felt confident in my decision to choose Dr. Kreul. I had a tummy tuck, breast implants with a breast lift. My results are so wonderful. He is an excellent surgeon. Everyone in the office was so caring and compassionate. Anytime I called with a question I got it answered right away. I just can't say enough great things about him and his staff. I will definitely be back when I decide to have more done and I have recommended him to all my friends and family!
    About Dr. Brian Kreul, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205944782
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
