Dr. Brian Kubacak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Kubacak, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Kubacak works at
Locations
1
United Methodist Childrens Home2002 S Fillmore St, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 906-4928
2
Methodist Family Health1600 Aldersgate Rd Ste 100B, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 661-0720
3
Camp Aldersgate Inc2000 Aldersgate Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 906-4250
- 4 105 Cox St, Benton, AR 72015 Directions (501) 661-0720
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor. Very kind, knowledgeable, personable and professional. Relates very well to teens. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Brian Kubacak, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ar College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
