Dr. Brian Kuhn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kuhn, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Kuhn, MD
Dr. Brian Kuhn, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FINDLAY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Highland District Hospital.
Dr. Kuhn works at
Dr. Kuhn's Office Locations
-
1
Varicose Vein Centers of Greater Cincinnati LLC7794 5 Mile Rd Ste 270, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 624-7900
-
2
Good Samaritan Hospital375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 862-2620
- 3 10506 Montgomery Rd Ste 200, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 865-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Highland District Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuhn?
Overall Excellent experience with immediate pain results/relief from varicose vein issues. Patient and caring office staff/assistants: Lynn, Peggy and Amy
About Dr. Brian Kuhn, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1841594496
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FINDLAY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuhn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuhn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuhn works at
Dr. Kuhn has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuhn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.