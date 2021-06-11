Dr. Brian Kuvshinikov, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuvshinikov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kuvshinikov, DPM
Dr. Brian Kuvshinikov, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Kettering Podiatry Associates15 Southmoor Cir Ne, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 293-6896
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
Super friendly staff, and Dr. K is just awesome to talk to. I felt very well taken care of. Highly recommend!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1962407908
- Lebanon Va Medical Center--Lebanon, Pa
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Cedarville University
