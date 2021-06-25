Dr. Brian Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kwon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Kwon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roxbury Crossing, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwon's Office Locations
- 1 125 Parker Hill Ave Ste 410, Roxbury Crossing, MA 02120 Directions (617) 754-6586
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kwon is an exceptional surgeon and Dr. He is calm, cool, collected, and at times very funny. He is also extremely smart. He performed an ACDF surgery on my C5-C6 area about 4 weeks ago. I saw 4 surgeons in total and I picked Dr. Kwon for several reasons. The first reason is that during our initial consult he spent over an hour with me discussing every single aspect of what was wrong, why I needed surgery, and what he would do. While the other surgeons also recommended surgery, none of them gave me the time Dr Kwon did. As a business person, when someone spends their time with me and doesn't treat me like a number, that is what truly matters to me. The surgery went extremely well from what we can tell even though it is still early. I had very little pain and discomfort. I was in and out of the facility in 5 hours total. Dr Kwon is a master of his craft in all ways. He has great bedside manner. If you are having issues with your spine or neck go see Dr. Kwon!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
