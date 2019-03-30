Overview of Dr. Brian Lagreca, MD

Dr. Brian Lagreca, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lagreca works at Eye Clinic Surgicenter, Billings, MT in Billings, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.