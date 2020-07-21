See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Brian Lahey, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.4 (50)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Brian Lahey, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with Kansas Unviersity Medical Center, Department Of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry

Dr. Lahey works at Overland Park Wellness, L.L.C. in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Overlandparkwellness, L.L.C.
    7011 W 121st St Ste 105, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 601-5220
  2. 2
    600 W Mechanic Ave, Independence, MO 64050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 521-5540

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • New Directions Behavioral Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 21, 2020
    Perfect psychiatrist very caring.
    Hannah Damron — Jul 21, 2020
    About Dr. Brian Lahey, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1861527053
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kansas Unviersity Medical Center, Department Of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • Kansas University Medical Center, Department Of Psychiatry
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Lahey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lahey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lahey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Lahey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lahey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lahey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

