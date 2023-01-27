Dr. Lally has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Lally, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Lally, MD
Dr. Brian Lally, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Grand View Health and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Lally works at
Dr. Lally's Office Locations
-
1
Doylestown Emergency Associates595 W State St, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-2200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
The Pavilion599 W State St Ste 103, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (267) 880-2710
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
- Grand View Health
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lally?
Dr. Lally took excellent care of me while I was undergoing treatment. He was reassuring and always took the time to explain and answer any questions I had. I felt like I was in good hands. When I was very ill he would call to check up on me. He would even call on Sundays. He definitely was the number one Doctor who guided me through this disease. You are in good hands with him on your team of doctors.
About Dr. Brian Lally, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1114102407
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lally works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.