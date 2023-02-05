Dr. Brian Larkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Larkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Larkin, MD
Dr. Brian Larkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State School of Medicine|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Larkin works at
Dr. Larkin's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates, LLC4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 550, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 321-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larkin?
Dr. Larkin is a phenomenal doctor. During the entire knee replacement process he was professional, kept me informed, and answered all of my questions. Both the surgery and the recovery were better than I anticipated. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brian Larkin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598976490
Education & Certifications
- Washington University-B-Jh-Slch Consortium Program
- Henry Ford Hospital Pogram|Henry Ford Hospital, Orthopaedic Residency
- Henry Ford Hospital, Orthopaedic Residency
- Wayne State School of Medicine|Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larkin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larkin works at
Dr. Larkin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Larkin speaks Spanish.
141 patients have reviewed Dr. Larkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.