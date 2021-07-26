Dr. Brian Larsen, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Larsen, MA is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Zion, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago, John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
River Forest Office7427 Lake St, River Forest, IL 60305 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
- John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Doctor Brian Larsen Thank you very much to you and all the staff in your office.And also with Doctor Sonia Bamba and all the Nurses and Doctors who worked with you during my eye surgery .Now i can see the things around me and easily read the letters in Computer at work and easily recognized and greeted the people coming on my way.God bless you dear Doctor Brian.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
