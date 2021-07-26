See All Ophthalmologists in Zion, IL
Dr. Brian Larsen, MA

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brian Larsen, MA

Dr. Brian Larsen, MA is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Zion, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago, John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Larsen works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL with other offices in River Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Hemangioma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Larsen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago
    2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    River Forest Office
    7427 Lake St, River Forest, IL 60305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
  • John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital
  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Jul 26, 2021
    Doctor Brian Larsen Thank you very much to you and all the staff in your office.And also with Doctor Sonia Bamba and all the Nurses and Doctors who worked with you during my eye surgery .Now i can see the things around me and easily read the letters in Computer at work and easily recognized and greeted the people coming on my way.God bless you dear Doctor Brian.
    Ferdinand L Magallanes — Jul 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Larsen, MA
    About Dr. Brian Larsen, MA

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1083871974
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Larsen, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larsen has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Hemangioma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

