Dr. Le accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Brian Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Le, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center, North Central Surgical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Le works at
Locations
Cardiology Interventional Vascular Associates9301 N Central Expy Ste 410, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 265-6350Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists8230 Walnut Hill Ln Bldg 3, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 266-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- North Central Surgical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brian Le is the very best
About Dr. Brian Le, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235138306
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern University Hospital - St Paul
- Ut Southwestern University Hospital - St Paul
- Ut Southwestern University Hospital - St Paul
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.