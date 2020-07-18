Overview of Dr. Brian Le, MD

Dr. Brian Le, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.



Dr. Le works at North County Eye Center in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.