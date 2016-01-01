Overview

Dr. Brian Lea, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Lea works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology Paducah in Paducah, KY with other offices in Murray, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.