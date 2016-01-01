Dr. Brian Lea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Lea, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Lea, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.
Dr. Lea works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology Paducah2601 Kentucky Ave Ste 301, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology1208 Johnson Blvd, Murray, KY 42071 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lea?
About Dr. Brian Lea, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1962665364
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lea accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lea using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lea works at
Dr. Lea has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lea has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.