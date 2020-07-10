See All Hematologists in West Covina, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Leberthon, MD

Hematology
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Leberthon, MD

Dr. Brian Leberthon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and West Covina Medical Center.

Dr. Leberthon works at Citrus Treatment Center in West Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leberthon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Citrus Treatment Center
    1135 S Sunset Ave Ste 207, West Covina, CA 91790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 856-5858

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • West Covina Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dr. Leberthon's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Leberthon

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Brian Leberthon, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326023979
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Leberthon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leberthon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leberthon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leberthon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leberthon works at Citrus Treatment Center in West Covina, CA. View the full address on Dr. Leberthon’s profile.

    Dr. Leberthon has seen patients for Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leberthon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Leberthon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leberthon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leberthon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leberthon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

